Koshulinsky called for depriving mobilization evaders of their civil rights in Ukraine

If a citizen fails to fulfill his civic duty to defend the country, you should be deprived of your civil rights. This was stated by the ex-deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the secretariat of the VO “Svoboda” Ruslan Koshulinsky, reports the publication “Strana” in Telegram-channel.

As Koshulinsky noted, citizens who did not go to defend the country should be deprived of the right to vote, be elected or appointed to any position.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya spoke about the upcoming amendments to the bill on mobilization. Among other things, parliament will consider the possibility of introducing basic combined arms training in universities from 2025.