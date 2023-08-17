FT: Kyiv is changing the location of important weapons due to strikes on objects of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to hastily redeploy critical weapons and qualified personnel. About this with reference to unnamed officials writes newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the publication, we are talking about air bases and runways away from the front line, from where, in particular, British and French long-range Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles are launched. It is noted that such maneuvers are carried out against the backdrop of Russian strikes on these objects of the Ukrainian Air Force (AF).

According to the former head of the Ukrainian military and foreign intelligence, Valery Kondratyuk, missiles provided by the West “played a decisive role” for Kyiv. He also added that Russia had no other way to stop their use, except through strikes on airfields with aircraft. According to the sources of the newspaper, because of this, Ukrainian pilots are now forced to constantly shuttle between dozens of air bases and commercial airports.

"No wonder they are trying to destroy our aircraft and our pilots… Our pilots are bothering them. . . [и] causing a lot of trouble" Valery Kondratyukex-head of Ukrainian military and foreign intelligence

At the same time, Speaker of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat and Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak draw the attention of the allies of the republic to its need for more air defense systems, which would make it possible to more effectively protect Ukrainian air bases. In addition, Sak also called on Kyiv’s partners to expedite the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and the training of APU pilots.

Problems with air defense

Prior to this, Ignat admitted that Ukrainian air defense systems are not capable of counteracting Russian Kh-22 missiles. According to him, the Ukrainian military has never managed to shoot down such shells. At the same time, he noted that these missiles can be countered with the help of such means as the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

The speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that the problem for the military is the rapid change in the trajectory of Russian missiles, which is why Ukrainian air defense often cannot shoot them down.

No fighters

Despite the urgent need for American fighters, in the near future the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to cope without them. According to Ignat, Kyiv will not receive F-16 aircraft either in the fall or winter of 2023. Despite this, he expressed confidence that the issue of their transfer has moved forward, and the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the necessary training to manage them.