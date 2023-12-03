Bild: Ukraine sends cats to the front to fight mice and rats

In Ukraine, cats began to be sent to the front due to an invasion of mice and rats, reports German portal Bild.

It is noted that rodents get into soldiers’ sleeping bags and prevent them from sleeping. In addition, they also chew everything they come across, including uniforms and communication cables. Cats are sent to fight them, some of them are brought by the military themselves.

Earlier, Ukrainian soldiers spoke about trenches infested with mice, which crawl into their military uniforms and build nests there. In addition, according to the Japan Times, mice are attacking Starlink satellite Internet terminals.