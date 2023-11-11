Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin announced the readiness of Zaluzhny and the Armed Forces of Ukraine for negotiations with the Russian Federation

Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, with his recognition of the deadlock in the conflict, expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia. He spoke about this on his YouTube-channel.

Soskin announced Zaluzhny’s readiness to negotiate with Russia and emphasized that the Russian military has serious military power, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to win a conflict with Moscow.

“In essence, Zaluzhny is ready for negotiations, that is, the army already understands that the losses and costs are so huge on the part of the army, officers and soldiers that it is impossible to win at the front,” Soskin noted.

Earlier, Soskin predicted the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. The expert emphasized that the situation on the front line for the Ukrainian army is very difficult. Thus, the last military resources that will not be able to resist Russian troops have been transferred to the front.