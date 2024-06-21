Razumkov: a police state is being created in Ukraine

Ukraine is turning into a police state, said former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmitry Razumkov. His words lead TASS.

Thus, Razumkov, who is now an ordinary member of the Rada, commented on the adoption of the bill on the creation of military police in the country. “It’s a good name, but the essence would be better,” said the deputy. According to him, a repressive mechanism is being created in Ukraine, which will be directed against both military and civilians.

A bill on the creation of military police in Ukraine was registered in parliament at the end of May. The tasks of the new body will include searching for deserters and ensuring discipline in the ranks of the armed forces.