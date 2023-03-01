The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the transfer of additional units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Artemivsk

Against the backdrop of a difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian authorities will deploy additional units of their army to the city. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar, writes “Russian newspaper”.

As Malyar said on the air of the national telethon, the decision to transfer was made by the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky.

Bloomberg wrote that the acquisition of control over Artemovsk by the Russian military would be a step towards the liberation of the entire territory of the DPR. At the same time, Ukrainian officials are already making it clear that Artyomovsk “may become impossible to defend soon,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that almost all roads to Artemovsk are under the fire control of the Russian military. In addition, as he claims, Ukraine continues to transfer reserves to the Artemov direction.