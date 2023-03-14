5.ua: a company involved in a scandal sells apples to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a three times higher price

The company, which is involved in a scandal with the supply of expensive eggs to the military, sells apples to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at a three times higher price. This is reported 5.ua.

“A company that sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias (46 cents) now supplies the army with apples for 51 hryvnias ($1.4), with a store price of 17-22 hryvnias (46-60 cents),” the report said.