Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov announced the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are ready for a counteroffensive and are waiting for the decision of the command. This was stated at a briefing by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Alexei Reznikov, reports RIA News.

According to Reznikov, preparations for the counteroffensive are already ending, but “in a global sense” the troops are already ready for it.

“In addition to receiving weapons, there must be the ability to use our military equipment. We received fairly modern weapons: Leopard-2, Challengers and Abrams, but I think the Abrams will not be in time for this offensive. The equipment itself has been partially delivered, ”said the head of the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, Reznikov said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would begin in secret, which should guarantee its success. According to him, the public will know about it later than it happens.