Arestovich said that the Russian army is preparing a cauldron for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversk region

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Russian army is preparing a cauldron for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Seversk region. His words leads OSN.

Arestovich said that the grouping of the Russian Armed Forces east of Seversk is being replenished. In addition, the grouping began to advance to the north-west of the city, according to the adviser, it intends to cross the Seversky Donets and enter from the rear.

He added that the RF Armed Forces are also advancing in the Kodema area, where they have “some success.”

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich announced his readiness to replace Vladimir Zelensky as head of state. As it became known, the politician is ready to run for president if Zelensky does not run for a second term.