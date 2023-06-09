Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov: negotiations with the Russian Federation are possible if Moscow changes the goals of the NVO

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, speaking at the event “Dialogues on the restoration of Ukraine”, declaredthat negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are possible if the latter changes the goals of the special operation.

He expressed this position at negotiations with representatives of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore during the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum.

Live like a neighbor

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry himself did not like the initiatives of high-ranking officials of the countries of Southeast Asia, including the holding of referendums and the creation of buffer zones.

Reznikov said that Ukraine’s interest in this conflict is to live “normally, in a good-neighborly manner with all neighbors.” He also addressed the heads of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, pointing out that the initial goals of the Russian special operation are the demilitarization and denazification of the country.

Compromise

Compromise

In response to the words of Reznikov, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa spoke out. He admitted that within the framework of negotiations with Ukraine, Russia could make some compromises. At the same time, he noted that Moscow would not agree to concessions on a number of key issues.

Our main condition for peace is the security guarantees that the NATO countries have begun to violate, creating the threat of a world war. This is the main condition that we must comply with, and it is clear that there are not very many compromises here. Alexey ChepaDeputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

He also said that Moscow would not meet Kyiv halfway on the issue of Crimea, the security of its citizens and the new regions that became part of Russia.

On the eve of Reznikov’s statement, the prospects for a peace agreement in the military conflict in Ukraine were also appreciated by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin.

It is necessary that Ukraine be defeated. I don’t see any other way to end the situation. Denis PushilinActing head of the DPR

Ukrainian offensive

A statement about the possibility of negotiations with Moscow was made in Kyiv after the unsuccessful attempts of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region. About an attempt to break through the Russian line of defense in the hope of reaching the Sea of ​​Azov told Commander of the 58th Army of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, Major General Ivan Popov.

Skillfully organized fire engagement, reconnaissance and surveillance, tanks, which were used by the commanders of the battalions of the first echelon – all together with the actions of representatives of the military branches played their most important role in repelling the enemy's attempt to break through the defenses of the 58th Army Ivan PopovCommander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General

Soon after the UAF attack was repelled, footage of destroyed German Leopard 2 tanks appeared on the network. Then the head of the We Are Together with Russia movement, Vladimir Rogov, announced Ukraine’s attempts to organize new attacks on Russian defenses.