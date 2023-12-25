Russian journalist Krasovsky reported that he was hospitalized, he could have been poisoned

In Ukraine, they said that journalist and former director of Russian-language broadcasting Russia Today (RT) Anton Krasovsky, who had previously complained of threats, was poisoned. The Kyiv Post cites a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR).

The journalist who got in touch said that he was gradually coming to his senses after being admitted to the hospital at the beginning of last week. “Krasovsky did not explain why he fell ill, but a Ukrainian intelligence source said that he was poisoned,” the Kyiv Post said.

A source in Ukrainian intelligence also said that the journalist’s condition continues to deteriorate. According to him, the last message was allegedly not written by himself. No further details or evidence are provided.

Simonyan responded to reports about Krasovsky’s condition

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, in turn, said in Telegram-channel that she called a former Russia Today employee.

Krasovsky just called me. Comes to his senses. And this is really Krasovsky, and not "someone instead of him," as the Kyiv officials promised Margarira SimonyanRT editor-in-chief

Krasovsky spoke about hospitalization after losing consciousness

On December 24, the journalist shared in his Telegram channel that he was admitted to the hospital last week after his health worsened.

Well what can I say? At the beginning of the week, my stomach suddenly twisted, I began to feel sick, and then I lost consciousness. They took me to the clinic. I'm gradually coming to my senses. Thanks everyone for participating Anton Krasovskyjournalist, former director of the Russia Today TV channel in Russian

The journalist complained about threats from unknown persons

In September, Krasovsky reported that he found a package near his apartment containing two boxes and a threatening message addressed to him. He attached to the post a photo of a letter mentioning a terrorist attack against the daughter of the famous philosopher Alexander Dugin, journalist Daria Dugina. Krasovsky said that both boxes were sent to the FSB, and specialists began studying recordings from cameras near his apartment.

A court in Ukraine sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to five years in prison

In February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that Krasovsky received the maximum term of imprisonment under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – on public calls for genocide and the overthrow of the constitutional order. At the same time, the department indicated that they are aware of the whereabouts of the TV presenter. There was talk of carrying out comprehensive measures “to bring him to justice.”

In October 2022, on the air of the Antonyms program on the RT channel, Krasovsky spoke about Ukrainian children. “And they had to be drowned. Drown these children. (…) Once he said that the Muscovites occupied [Украину], you immediately throw it into a river with a rapid current,” he said then. Later, Simonyan announced the suspension of RT’s cooperation with the journalist. After some time, Krasovsky apologized for his words.