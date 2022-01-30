Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba announced the need for diplomatic cooperation with Russia. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to him, Moscow is obliged to withdraw the troops that are located along the Ukrainian borders and in the “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.” Kuleba also announced Russia’s commitment to continue diplomatic cooperation with Kiev. “Diplomacy is the only approach,” the minister stressed.

Earlier, Kuleba said that Russia did not have enough forces to invade the country. According to him, the Russian side has not yet assembled a sufficient group of troops for this, and its main goal now is to sow panic.