Ex-adviser of Kuchma Soskin: Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to stop the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces on Kupyansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to stop the advance of Russian troops on Kupyansk. This was stated by the former adviser to the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin, he made such a statement during the broadcast on his YouTube-channel.

According to Soskin, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be a failure for many reasons – from the technical superiority of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) to the ineffectiveness of the tactics used by Ukraine. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only not advancing, but have also begun to lose control over their defenses.

Related materials:

“They say all the time that yes, already a victory, already an assault, they’ve already broken through – every day this is all,” said the ex-adviser to Kuchma, noting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already fighting the hardest battles in the Kupyansk region.

Earlier, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said that the front line was moving towards Kupyansk. Residents of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region have already been urged to evacuate due to the Russian offensive. According to preliminary data, the measure will affect more than 11 thousand people, including 600 children.