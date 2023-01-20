SBU announced the liquidation of the interregional network of “pro-Russian Internet agitators”

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in its Telegramchannel announced on Friday, January 20, the elimination of a network of “pro-Russian Internet agitators” from several regions of the country.

“The security service neutralized the interregional network of pro-Kremlin Internet agitators during investigative and operational actions in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Lviv, Nikolaev and Cherkassy regions,” the agency said.

So, in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv, a man was detained, who called in correspondence of acquaintances who moved to Lviv to return to Zaporozhye, as well as a woman who supported the region’s entry into Russia. In Lvov and Cherkasy region, two suspects who were spreading “pro-Russian posts” on social networks were searched.

In addition, in the Nikolaev region, the head of a local public organization was detained, who allegedly tried to “undermine the internal political situation” in southern Ukraine. Four more residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region are accused of discrediting Ukrainian troops and supporting Russia online.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed member of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), reported that the service had eliminated the negotiator from Kyiv because he was allegedly spying for Moscow. According to the source, Kireev was killed before the start of the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, explained the murder of Kireev by confusion in the early days of the conflict.

The death of the negotiator on March 5, 2022 was announced by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Dubinsky. It was indicated that Kireev was suspected of high treason, tried to resist the arrest of the SBU and was killed.