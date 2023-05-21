Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: Zaluzhny continues to act as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny continues to perform his duties, despite reports of his injury in the media. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said in her Telegram-channel.

She refuted suggestions that Zaluzhny’s recent absence in public could be caused by an injury. “Commander in place. Does his job. Just talked, ”the message says. According to Malyar, the information wave about the alleged disappearance of Zaluzhny was launched by the Russians.

Earlier, Russian war correspondent Andrei Rudenko reported on the critical condition of Valery Zaluzhny, citing a source in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He recalled that Zaluzhny had disappeared from the media space since May 8. According to the military correspondent, on that day Zaluzhny was seriously injured when he was in the Dnepropetrovsk region at one of the command posts of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.