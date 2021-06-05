The Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyuska said on Saturday, June 5, that the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and the fifth president of the country, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, are included in the register of oligarchs provided for by the bill “on oligarchs”.

“The law states that if your business partner, with whom you are a co-owner of an enterprise, is an official or, for example, a people’s deputy, you have an impact on political life,” Malyuska explained on the air of the Ukraine TV channel.

According to him, Kolomoisky’s partners are officially in the Verkhovna Rada, which is why he falls under this bill. In addition, according to the minister, “European Solidarity” realizes that Poroshenko also automatically falls “by all criteria in the register of oligarchs.”

Earlier, on June 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the status of oligarchs. On the same day, the press service of the Ukrainian leader announced that the document should be “the first step towards the elimination of the oligarchic system in Ukraine.” The bill will regulate meetings, as well as other relationships between government officials and persons who have significant assets.

Zelensky made a proposal to develop this bill on April 15. Then he noted that the influence of the oligarchs on Ukraine should not be allowed.

In addition, on May 20, the Ukrainian leader called the construction of a country without oligarchs one of the priorities of his activities. He promised that the society will soon see the results of his work in this direction.