Ex-deputy Medvedchuk: Ukraine’s defeat will satisfy the United States and bring income

Ukrainian opposition politician, Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement Viktor Medvedchuk spoke about options for ending the conflict in Ukraine. He wrote about this in his article published on website movements.

Medvedchuk stated that the West would benefit from the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the conflict with Russia and emphasized that such a scenario would satisfy the United States and bring them more income. He referred to Western publications and emphasized that this year in the United States, Vladimir Zelensky “was greeted with less fanfare than last year, and his visit did not bring the desired results.”

“However, all this takes away from the answer to who achieved what goals and what scenario is behind it. The United States has already achieved the redistribution of world markets in its favor, effectively gaining control over Europe, both political and economic,” the ex-deputy noted.

Earlier, Medvedchuk named three conditions for a settlement in Ukraine. In his opinion, it is necessary for the West to recognize the interests and sovereignty of countries that do not belong to it, to understand the priority of human life over any political interests and to build a new security system.