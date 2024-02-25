The Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for shells exceed the production capacity of the West

The needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) exceed the production capabilities of Western countries. This was reported on Sunday, February 25, with reference to the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine, Alexander Kamyshin. RIA News.

According to Kamyshin, despite the manifold increase in ammunition production, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ needs for shells exceed the production capacity of the United States and the European Union. Kamyshin noted that Ukraine itself has tripled the production of weapons on its territory and now over 500 enterprises work in the defense sector.

Kamyshin made his statements during the conference “Ukraine. The year is 2024.”

Earlier on February 25, it was reported that Ukraine had drawn up a military plan for 2024, which will bring positive results.