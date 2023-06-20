Deputy Minister Boyev: Kyiv is negotiating with the West to increase the production of weapons

Kyiv is negotiating with Western arms companies to increase production. This was stated by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev, the agency writes. Reuters.

“We are having very detailed discussions with them,” he said on the sidelines of the Paris air show.

He also expressed confidence that contracts would be signed “within the next few months.” Boev considers it important to achieve the production of weapons in Ukraine itself. On the territory of the country may begin to produce drones, the journalists said. The agency also writes that Boev met with drone manufacturers on this issue.

“We are discussing various levels of cooperation. And some companies say that they are ready to come, invest and produce drones,” the deputy minister confirmed.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine will continue after the end of the conflict. He clarified that the guarantees of the country’s security also imply the continuation of military assistance.

In May, information appeared that the German defense concern Rheinmetall had founded a joint venture with Ukroboronprom for the repair and maintenance of tanks supplied to Ukraine. An entirely German-managed company will be 51 percent German-owned.