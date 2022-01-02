It is dangerous to let the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy go to negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin one-on-one. About this on the air of the program “People against” on the TV channel “Ukraine 24” said the former Prosecutor General of the country Yuriy Lutsenko.

According to him, Putin intends to meet with Zelensky only because he has dirt on the Ukrainian leader.

“It seems to me that such a trip means only one thing – the desire to close the incriminating evidence on oneself. The compromising material that Putin and the Russian special services have against him, ”said the former prosecutor general.

At the same time, Lutsenko stressed that he “knows something” about this matter, but does not want to say anything.

On December 3 last year, journalist Vitaly Portnikov said that President Zelensky’s talks about a meeting with Putin “to the applause of distraught fans” are a direct path to further destabilization of the state. He also believes that there is no point in direct talks between the heads of state, since Putin does not plan to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Zelensky.