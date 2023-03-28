Several explosions sounded in Kyiv. This was announced on March 27 by the city head Vitali Klitschko.

“Explosions in the capital, preliminary – in Obolonsky and Svyatoshinsky districts. All services are on their way to the scene,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, the shop premises caught fire in Svyatoshinsky. Information about the victims is being specified.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in eight regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier that day, an explosion was reported in the city of Dnepr (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). In addition, sirens went off in the area.

Before that, on March 25, a strong explosion was heard in the Odessa region.

There was no official information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about strikes against these territories.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.