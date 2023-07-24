In Ukraine, the infrastructure of one of the ports on the Danube River was damaged on the night of Monday, July 24. This was stated by the official representative of the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Natalia Gumenyuk.

“Damages have been caused to certain port facilities, that is, to cranes, to what ensures the operation of the port,” Gumenyuk said on the air of the Ukrainian Rada TV channel.

In addition, according to her, the explosions damaged the agricultural hangar and several warehouses with goods.

Gumenyuk did not specify which port she meant.

On the same day, Ukrainian media reported explosions in the city of Izmail, Odessa region. It is noted that air defense systems (air defense) are operating in the region, residents were urged to remain in shelters. In addition, it is reported about the likelihood of a strike by drones and missiles.

Also on Monday, explosions were reported in the south of the Odessa region. According to the Ukrainian TV channel TSN, electricity was lost in several districts of Odessa, but at the moment its supply has been restored.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not commented on this information to date.

Russian military personnel began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 last year. As the head of state Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The start of its holding was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.