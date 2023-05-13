In Ukraine, they announced damage to 175 infrastructure facilities over the past day

In Ukraine, more than 170 infrastructure facilities were damaged over the past day. On Saturday, May 13, reports TASS with reference to the military media center “Ukraine”.

“According to the information provided by the situational center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the defeat of 175 infrastructure facilities was confirmed,” the media center said.

Earlier on May 13, it was reported that one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Khmelnitsky region and an industrial enterprise in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine were damaged. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at both facilities. Also in the Khmelnitsky region, industrial facilities and office buildings were damaged.

Prior to that, it became known that explosions occurred in the Kyiv and Odessa regions, as well as in Nikolaev, Kherson and Zaporozhye.