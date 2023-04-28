RBC: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced that high-rise buildings in Uman were damaged as a result of explosions

Three multi-storey buildings were damaged as a result of explosions in the city of Uman in the Cherkasy region. About this with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country informs RBC.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ten people became victims of the explosions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram later he clarified that ten buildings were damaged, in one of them the entrance collapsed.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces on the night of April 28 delivered a massive strike across the entire territory of Ukraine.