Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Umerov: spending on the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased tenfold

The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that the country’s defense spending has increased several times. He spoke about this in an interview with Liga.net.

Umerov specified that compared to 2021, Ukraine’s defense spending increased six times, and for the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) – almost ten times.

“The defense budget is a third of GDP, a gigantic figure for any economy in the world. By the end of this year alone, we will need an additional 250 billion hryvnias [6,7 миллиарда долларов] for financial support. And these costs are growing every day,” he stressed.