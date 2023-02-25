Former adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky’s policy brings demographic catastrophe closer

The policy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the support of Western countries, is bringing the country closer to a demographic catastrophe. This was stated by the former adviser to the Ukrainian ex-leader Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin at his YouTube-channel.

According to him, Zelensky and his administration are actually destroying the demographic system, fueling the conflict. Soskin recalled that men cannot leave the country due to martial law.

“The destruction of the Ukrainian nation, the Ukrainian people is taking place. The family as an institution is being destroyed, childbearing in principle is being destroyed in Ukraine – Zelensky did this, ”said Soskin.

He added that Western states, by supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), are also contributing to the incitement of the conflict, which will have a catastrophic impact on the future of the country. The results of this policy will show the demographic data for Ukraine for 2022, Soskin believes.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending martial law in the country. It will be valid in Ukraine for another 90 days, starting February 19, 2023. For the same period, general mobilization is extended in the country.