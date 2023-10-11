Soskin: Zaluzhny cannot respond to the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces near Avdeevka

The Russian Armed Forces (RFAF) are advancing in the Avdeevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny and the generals cannot respond. This was stated by former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin at his YouTube-channel.

“The Russian offensive is underway in the Kupyansk area, and now they have decided to deliver a serious blow in the Avdeevka area,” the ex-adviser said.

Soskin noted that Kyiv is running out of weapons and money, and new supplies from Western countries may cease amid the conflict in Israel.

Earlier, the DPR reported that the Russian army approached the village of Berdychi in the northwest of Avdeevka.