Grain exports from Ukraine fell by 30 percent after the grain deal was stopped

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky announced a reduction in grain exports by almost a third after the stoppage of the grain deal in an interview with the agency Bloomberg.

According to Solsky, Ukrainian food exports have fallen by at least 30 percent. He noted that after the termination of the deal, some Ukrainian companies switched to export using trucks and rail transport. The port of Constanta in Romania is often used to send grain, as well as river ports on the Danube.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative ended on 17 July. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the agreement could only be renewed if Moscow’s demands were met.