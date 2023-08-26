Ukrainian analyst Prokip: rising energy prices in Europe will reduce imports

Andrian Prokip, an analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, announced a possible increase in energy prices in Europe. The corresponding post appeared on his Facebook page. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

According to the expert, due to this problem, Ukraine may face a reduction in imports in winter to cover demand. At the same time, Prokip believes that the country is not capable of coping with this on its own.

“On the one hand, we have a significant shortage of capacities in the energy system due to the repair campaign… On the other hand, there are risks of capacity shortages in winter… In case of significant cold weather and higher consumption. Plus, the question is what will be the price situation in Europe in the winter, what will determine the possibility of importing under the existing price restrictions on the market,” the specialist shared his thoughts.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian government allocated 350 million hryvnia, or $9.1 million, to help energy companies.