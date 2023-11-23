KI: due to the massive “brain drain” there has been a dip in the level of education of Ukrainians

Ukraine is faced with a massive “brain drain”, and there is a dip in the level of education of the population, writes Ukrainian publication Kyiv Independent (KI).

As journalists clarified, many educated people left Ukraine. “We packed our things and left. It remains unclear whether they will return,” the article says. According to the publication, the share of educated people among Ukrainian refugees is higher than among the entire population of Ukraine. There are also many children among Ukrainian citizens leaving the country.

The authors of the material believe that Ukraine will not be able to restore “human capital” for many years. They are confident that the “brain drain” will set Ukraine back years.

Earlier it became known that since the beginning of mobilization, about 20 thousand men called up for military service fled from Ukraine.