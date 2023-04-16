Yermak announced the return of 130 prisoners to Ukraine during the Easter exchange with Russia

130 people returned to Ukraine during the large Easter exchange of prisoners with Russia. This was announced on Sunday, April 16, by the head of the office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak, reports RBC.

According to him, among the returned Ukrainians were sailors, border guards, representatives of the National Guard and other military. As Yermak clarified, in particular, sergeants and privates captured during the fighting in the Soledar, Artyomovsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye directions were included in the list to be exchanged.

At the same time, the Russian side has not yet officially announced the exchange.

The last time the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine on April 10. Then 106 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity. All the released were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.