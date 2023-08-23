The authorities of the Odessa region announced a fire in the transshipment complex

In the Odessa region, a fire broke out at night on an area of ​​700 square meters in a production and transshipment complex. This was stated by the head of the regional administration of the Ukrainian region Oleg Kiper in his Telegram-channel.

“A fire broke out, with a total area of ​​700 square meters. As of six in the morning, the fire was localized, ”the publication says.