Kyiv Post: Kyiv will be helpless against Russia after the loss of all air defense systems

Kyiv may find itself in a helpless position and will be unable to resist the Russian military in the event that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are deprived of all air defense systems (ADS), informs Kyiv Post newspaper.

“The war can change its character and escalate if Ukraine loses its air defense systems. It is running out of Soviet-made missiles, and the arrival of Western-made missile systems is slow,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that a number of systems are still at the production stage and Kyiv will receive it no earlier than the fall of 2025. In addition, Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure is becoming increasingly vulnerable, and the supply of ammunition and weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains slowing down, as Western states are rapidly running out of resources that they can transfer to Ukraine without undermining their own security.

Earlier, retired Senior Lieutenant of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR) Alexander Matyushin spoke about problems with the Armed Forces of Ukraine when using cluster munitions. He stressed that they face a high risk of undermining their own military.