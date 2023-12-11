Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: Kyiv is ready to jump and dance for EU membership

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv is ready, if necessary, to jump and dance in order to fulfill the conditions for the country's membership in the European Union (EU). His words lead RIA News.

“All the key recommendations of the Venice Commission have been introduced into Ukrainian legislation. (…) We can jump and dance if this is required additionally,” said the country’s foreign minister.