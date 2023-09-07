Minister of Education of Ukraine Lisovoy urged to get rid of the Russian language in schools

Minister of Education of Ukraine Oksen Lisovoy said that conducting lessons in Russian in the country’s schools is contrary to law. About this he spoke out on the TV channel “Dom”.

Lisovoy urged to get rid of the Russian language in schools and stressed that in cases of violation of the law, loyalty cannot be shown. Thus, he responded to the data, according to which in some schools in Ukraine they teach in Russian. According to the minister, Ukraine “is not on the road with the Russian world, so children should not be trained to use the Russian language.”

“Complain to the department of education, the city or regional department of education, contact the language ombudsman,” he spoke.

Earlier, Lisovoy proposed to restart the teaching of history in schools. In his opinion, the “imperial context” should be excluded from the subject. “We must study our history from the point of view of success: we are a successful and mega-sustainable state,” the minister concluded.