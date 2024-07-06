Rada MP Bezugla caught the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflating statistics on downed drones

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla caught the command of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) inflating statistics on downed drones. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

“Conscience does not interfere with the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, the permanent general [Николаю] Oleshchuk, to agree on falsified statistics, when, for example, during the attack the Russians launched five “Shaheds” (Shahed drones – note from “Lenta.ru”), they were not shot down, but the command is telling the whole country that ten were flying, but five were shot down,” Bezuglaya said.

Earlier, the deputy accused Oleshchuk of being unprepared to receive Western F-16 fighters. Bezugla, in particular, stated that the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces leadership to pilot training “does not stand up to any criticism.”

Before this, it was reported that Bezugla filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General. She called the events in the country’s top military leadership a swamp.