The Kiev Independent: wounded soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces compare the rear to hell

Wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who returned from the front for treatment, compare being in the rear with real hell. Treatment of Ukrainian fighters with hell compared Ukrainian edition of The Kiev Independent.

Thus, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Yuriy Sluchinsky said that he received treatment after he was pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed building. The man received serious injuries and was entitled to disability benefits, however, as journalists note, due to the Ukrainian military medical bureaucracy, he has to fight at every turn for adequate treatment and combat pay.

“Sometimes people say that war is hell. Hell is when you return from war to face indifference. This is very demotivating,” said the Ukrainian military man.

Another Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier named Viktor Shepelia said that he went through all the circles of hell after being wounded. As a result of his injuries, he developed epilepsy, and when he presented for treatment, he was sent to the mental ward. He, like other patients, was prohibited from leaving the ward in the evenings and on weekends. According to journalists, when he was discharged, he felt even worse than before hospitalization.

How noted Correspondent of the Danish TV channel TV 2 in Ukraine Klaus Borg Reinholdt, the outbreak of hostilities took the Ukrainian army and healthcare system by surprise. He said that public hospitals cannot cope with providing care to the military and are experiencing a shortage of specialist doctors.

Earlier, military expert Alexey Zhivov said that due to increased mobilization in Ukraine, the number of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendering is growing. According to him, many Ukrainians did not want to fight, and if they are given the opportunity to surrender under normal, humane conditions, then they will do it.