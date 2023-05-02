The Steam Decks is undoubtedly a console that can be described as versatile and modern, but certainly no one could have expected it to be a valid instrument even in situations completely outside the videogame field.

The photos that were went around the net posted from the TPO Media Facebook accountone of the main media channels of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army, to face the Russian advance, has achieved a war machinethe Saber, coming activated remotely using a Steam Deck console.

The Saber (in particular this model is called Saber Remote Weapon Station) is just one remote controlled machine gunborn as a sentinel-device to defend areas subject to Russian attacks.

TPO Media has also published a video which illustrates the functioning of this war device: crazy to think that there is behind it a video game console.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has affected the technological and videogame fields: we cite what happened on the occasion of the release of Atomic Heart, a title that makes Russian culture a trademark.

It would seem, moreover, that the war in Ukraine caused the postponement of some highly anticipated titlesamong these we point out the remake of GoldenEye 007.