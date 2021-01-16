In Ukraine, as of today, the norm of the law comes into force, according to which in all spheres of service it is obligatory to use only the state language – Ukrainian.

Now it will be possible to complain officially about the service in another language, in particular, in Russian. Fines are provided for violation of the new norm. As Taras Kremin, ombudsman for the protection of the state language, wrote on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian consumer will receive the right to service in the state language “by default.”

According to the Ombudsman, sites in Russian will now need to be translated. The user can switch to the Russian version at will. Kremin added that the adopted norm will help improve the quality of services and the development of the Ukrainian language.

Note that the opposition announced its intention to achieve the abolition of language discrimination in the country. The Opposition Platform – For Life party said that discrimination increased after the entry into force of the provision of the language law.

“Our political force sets itself the task of abolishing linguistic discrimination,” – said in a statement by the co-chairman of the party, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Boyko, published on website organizations. According to him, the party has submitted to parliament a number of bills aimed at restoring the constitutional rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.