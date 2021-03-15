The situation with the Motor Sich plant is for Kiev “a matter of life and death,” writes the Ukrainian magazine “Glavred” on Monday, March 15.

The article notes that the National Security and Defense Council of the country made the right decision to nationalize the plant, since such a “strategically important enterprise” should belong to the state because of its importance for the defense capability of Ukraine.

“Choosing between undermining Ukraine’s defense capability and paying compensation, the decision is obvious: it’s better to pay $ 2 billion than to lose the company altogether,” the article says.

In addition, the article argues that China “was unable to create a workable engine for aircraft,” which only underlines the high level of production in Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that the decision on Motor Sich was dictated by the “wish of the United States”.

“However, in this case, the interests of the States and Ukraine coincided. Although it is unprofitable for the United States and Europe that we produce all these goods ourselves. They are interested in Ukraine buying everything from them, ”the article says.

Earlier on Monday, the PRC appealed to the Ukrainian authorities with a demand not to politicize the relationship of Chinese companies with Crimea, which operate in accordance with the principles of a market economy.

On the eve of the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Rabinovich announced a change in China’s position on Crimea. According to the parliamentarian, the visit of the Chinese delegation to Crimea can be regarded as a response to the nationalization of the Motor Sich plant by Ukraine.

On March 12, Lijian said that the Chinese authorities demanded that Ukraine take into account the legal rights of Chinese enterprises and investors after Kiev decided to return the Motor Sich aircraft engine enterprise to state ownership.

On January 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, according to which the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country to impose sanctions against four Chinese companies and Wang Jin, a shareholder of Skyrizon, an investor company Motor Sich, is put into effect. The term of the sanctions is three years.

Motor Sich develops, manufactures and services aircraft gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbine units. In 2014, the company found itself in a crisis situation after Kiev refused to sell its products to its main customer – Russian enterprises.