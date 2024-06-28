Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Sviridenko: 40% of the country’s economy is in the shadow

About 40 percent of Ukraine’s economy is in the shadows, said First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko. Her words lead TASS.

“I think it’s obvious that this applies to the agricultural sector, including the export of agricultural products,” said Sviridenko. According to her, concealing foreign currency earnings by exporters jeopardizes the state budget.