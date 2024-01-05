Rada deputy Rudyk compared the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on Kyiv with Armageddon

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Kira Rudyk spoke about his impressions of the Russian missile attack on strategic targets in Kyiv. In an interview with Business Insider, she compared strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) with Armageddon.

“The sound was like what you would imagine Armageddon would be like,” the parliamentarian explained.

However, she could not say for sure whether the Kyiv air defense (air defense) crews managed to intercept any shells.

On January 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a group strike on enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine in Kyiv and its suburbs. The strike was carried out by long-range precision weapons and drones. Vladimir Zelensky later said that more than 500 missiles and drones were fired across the country in five days.