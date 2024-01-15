Head of NAPC of Ukraine Novikov: Shmygal ignored the call to give an explanation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal ignored a call to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) to give an explanation. The head of the department, Alexander Novikov, accused the politician of this. transmits “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“The law in this case provides that we are forced to draw up a protocol based on the available materials and send it to the court,” Novikov warned.

Earlier, a report was drawn up against Shmygal for disclosing information about an exposer of corruption. The Prime Minister is charged with illegally disclosing information about an accuser that became known to him in connection with the performance of his official duties.