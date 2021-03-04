The inhabitants of Ukraine were angered by the joke of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Igor Matovich, about the transfer of part of the Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for the Sputnik V vaccine.

During the interview, the politician was asked what Russia can get for the vaccine. Matovich jokingly replied that he was ready to transfer the Transcarpathian Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The statement was commented on by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, accusing the Slovak prime minister of wanting to spoil friendly relations between the countries. Also, the ministry summoned the Charge d’Affaires of Slovakia in Kiev Matusz Korbe, protesting him.

On the Internet, however, Matovich’s statement was considered a claim to foreign territories.

“I’m just wondering if Slovakia received a“ note of protest ”after such statements by the Prime Minister? Where is the reaction of the diplomatic service after such a public humiliation of our Motherland? ” – said one of the commentators under Kuleba’s post on Twitter.

“They wiped their feet on Ukraine once again, thanks to the authorities,” another user was indignant.

On March 1, it was reported that Slovakia had registered the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. On the same day, it became known that Slovakia is probably starting to use the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, without waiting for the drug to be registered in the EMA.

On June 29, 1945, the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia signed an agreement, according to which the Transcarpathian Ukraine became part of the Ukrainian SSR.