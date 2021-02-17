In Ukraine, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased dramatically. On Wednesday, February 17, UNIAN reports.

Over the past day, 2,330 infected people have been hospitalized, said Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov. In total, 4286 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. 147 patients died, 5927 recovered.

Most infections per day were confirmed in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi regions and Kiev.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine, 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus. 1 128 895 patients recovered, 24 689 died.

Registration of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines has begun in the country. The Ukrainian authorities refused to use the Russian drug “Sputnik V”.