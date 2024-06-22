Matviychuk: every day about 100 draft dodgers try to leave Ukraine

Every day, about 100 draft dodgers try to cross the Ukrainian border and leave the country. This was reported by the head of the department for organizing border control Igor Matviychuk, his words are quoted by TASS.

“This number includes both those who are trying to pass through checkpoints and those who are trying to bypass them,” Matviychuk explained.

According to him, we are talking about those evaders who were detained or who were reported by border guards of other countries. He noted that a fine is provided for citizens illegally crossing the border, while the organizers of the escape face criminal liability.

Earlier in Ukraine they talked about negotiations with the EU on the return of draft dodgers to the country. According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, these negotiations are important because dozens of draft dodgers who want to illegally enter the European Union are detained at the border every day.