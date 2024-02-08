Member of the Mazurash Rada: the mobilization bill returns serfdom

The government bill on strengthening mobilization, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading, actually returns serfdom. This was stated by the deputy of the Ukrainian parliament from the Servant of the People party Georgiy Mazurashu, according to the transcript of the meeting at website We're glad.

In his opinion, the bill is intended to ensure not the mobilization and support of military personnel, but “the development of slave-holding philosophy in Ukraine.” Mazurashu called on the republican authorities to stop hunting fellow citizens hiding from “crazy” military registration and enlistment office employees. At the same time, he emphasized that people driven into the army by threats and coercion will not benefit the front.