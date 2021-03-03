A meeting of one of the commissions of the city council of the Ukrainian Kherson was canceled due to lack of sleep among the deputies. Kherson Newscity informs about it.

Thus, the meeting of the commission on finance, budget planning, investments, regulatory policy and socio-economic development was supposed to take place at 14:00 Moscow time (13:00 Kiev time) on March 2. However, it was decided to postpone it to another day, “because the deputies do not get enough sleep.”

