Ukraine has lost about 90% of wind and up to 40% of solar power generation. This was stated by Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko at a meeting to consider the problems of the activities of state coal mining enterprises on Thursday, January 5.

He also stressed that over the past three months, Ukraine’s energy facilities have been hit. Therefore, according to him, the situation in the coal industry, as well as in the energy sector of the state as a whole, is rather complicated, the Umoloda portal reports.

Galushchenko also noted that taking into account the destruction, in particular, thermal generation facilities, the calculations for the balance and consumption of coal were adjusted based on the results of November and December 2022.

“Now the main task is to get through the autumn-winter period. However, the load on thermal generation will remain throughout the year. We have already lost about 90% of wind generation and up to 40% of solar. Thus, thermal generation will carry a significant load,” the Minister of Energy said.

On January 1, the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, called the damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure unprecedented. Kudritsky said that at the moment it is known about the damage to power facilities in the Nikolaev and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the areas of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

The head of Ukrenergo also said that attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure could lead to a blackout in the country.

In October, Russian troops began to strike at military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

