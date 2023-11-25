State Border Guard Service of Ukraine: evaders fleeing across the border have become better encrypted

Ukrainian draft dodgers fleeing mobilization, as well as organizers helping to cross the border illegally, have become better encrypted. Their ingenuity was noted by the State Border Service of the Republic, talking about one case in its Telegram-channel.

The department noted that for the maximum level of secrecy, unknown persons gave the men instructions from different phone numbers. Before getting into the car in which the violators were to be taken to the Ukrainian-Slovak border, they had to say the control word “potato”. However, the precautionary measures did not work; Ukrainian border guards stopped five draft dodgers, accompanied by a guide, 200 meters from the border.

It is specified that the men paid from five to eight thousand dollars for help in escaping from the country. The detainees admitted that they found the services of smugglers on social networks. The State Border Service promised to bring violators to justice.

Previously, in Ukraine, 99 percent of men were called draft dodgers. According to the representative of the territorial acquisition center (TCC) Yuri Semchuk, only genetic slaves who are unsuitable for mobilization remain in Ukraine.